Who Got The Work

Jessica G. Kingston of Littler Mendelson has entered an appearance for Dunham’s Athleisure Corp. in a pending lawsuit over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The action, filed April 11 in Michigan Eastern District Court by the Lazzaro Law Firm, accuses the defendant of failing to pay employees overtime wages. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gershwin A Drain, is 2:23-cv-10834, Heppard v. Dunhams Athleisure Corporation.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 26, 2023, 11:04 AM

Plaintiffs

Jessica Heppard

Plaintiffs

Lazzaro Law Firm LLC

The Lazzaro Law Firm, LLC

defendants

Dunhams Athleisure Corporation

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations