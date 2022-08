New Suit - Employment

Walmart was sued Wednesday in Michigan Eastern District Court for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act. The court case, which arises from actions allegedly taken against an employee who took an approved leave of absence due to exposure to COVID-19, was filed by Hurwitz Law on behalf of Sean Hephner. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-12060, Hephner v. Walmart Inc.