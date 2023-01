New Suit - Employment

Dollar General and DG Distribution of Texas LLC were sued Thursday in Texas Eastern District Court for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act. The court case was filed by the Hommel Law Firm on behalf of Joshua David Henson. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00011, Henson v. Dolgencorp of Texas, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 12, 2023, 6:06 PM