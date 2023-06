Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jackson Lewis on Tuesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against the Empire District Gas Company, doing business as Liberty Utilities, to Missouri Western District Court. The complaint was brought by Beckett & Hensley on behalf of a gas operations manager who claims that she was wrongfully terminated due to her age and gender. The case is 5:23-cv-06080, Hensley v. Liberty Utilities Service Corp.

Energy

June 28, 2023, 6:29 AM

Plaintiffs

Micheale R. Hensley

defendants

Liberty Utilities Service Corp.

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination