New Suit - Employment

Comcast, NBC Universal Media LLC and other defendants were sued Thursday in Massachusetts District Court over alleged gender-based employment discrimination. The lawsuit was brought by Pierce, Davis & Perritano on behalf of Karen Hensel, a former news journalist for NBC who claims she was wrongfully terminated as a result of a personal relationship with a local police chief. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-11905, Hensel v. Wbts Television, LLC et al.