New Suit - ERISA

Mutual of Omaha Insurance was slapped with an ERISA lawsuit Monday in Nebraska District Court. The lawsuit, seeking long-term disability coverage, was brought by Atwood, Holsten, Brown, Deaver, Spier & Israel Law Firm on behalf of Dee Ann Henry. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-00072, Henry v. United of Omaha Life Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

February 27, 2023, 7:46 PM