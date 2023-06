New Suit - Employment

Union Pacific was hit with an employment discrimination lawsuit Friday in Texas Southern District Court. The court action was filed by attorney David C. Holmes on behalf of a plaintiff alleging breaches of the FMLA and the ADA. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-02309, Henry v. Union Pacific Railroad Company.

Transportation & Logistics

June 23, 2023, 2:01 PM

Plaintiffs

John Henry

Plaintiffs

Law Offices Of David C. Holmes

defendants

Union Pacific Railroad Company

nature of claim: 751/for alleged breaches of the Family Medical Leave Act