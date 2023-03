New Suit - Employment

Car rental company Hertz Global Holdings was sued Wednesday in New Hampshire District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The court case, filed by Backus Meyer & Branc, claims the plaintiff was passed over for promotion to general manager because of her age. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00203, Henry v. The Hertz Corporation.

Automotive

March 22, 2023, 3:39 PM

Plaintiffs

Hilary Henry

Plaintiffs

Backus Meyer & Branch LLP

defendants

The Hertz Corporation

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination