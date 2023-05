Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Friday removed a defamation lawsuit against T-Force Freight to Texas Northern District Court. The suit was filed pro se by Dedrick Henry. The case is 4:23-cv-00453, Henry v. T-Force Freight.

Transportation & Logistics

May 05, 2023, 8:17 PM

Plaintiffs

Dedrick Henry

defendants

T-Force Freight

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 320/for alleged defamation