Who Got The Work

Adam M. Marshall of Kaufman Dolowich Voluck and attorney Robert L. Arleo have entered appearances for Jazmin Patino, Progressive Process Service Inc. and Selip & Stylianou in a pending lawsuit for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The case was filed Dec. 14 in New York Eastern District Court by Tariq Law on behalf of Courtney P. Henry. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Joanna Seybert, is 2:22-cv-07575, Henry v. Selip & Stylianou, LLP et al.

New York

January 28, 2023, 2:17 PM