Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Littler Mendelson on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Nanthealth Inc. to Florida Northern District Court. The suit, over alleged gender-based employment discrimination, was filed by attorney Marie A. Mattox on behalf of a former senior director. The case is 5:23-cv-00163, Henry v. Nanthealth, Inc.

Health Care

June 15, 2023, 3:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Todd Henry

defendants

Nanthealth, Inc.

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination