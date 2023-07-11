Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom partner Scott D. Musoff has entered an appearance for brokerage platform Futu Holdings Ltd. and certain executives in a pending securities class action. The case, filed June 12 in New Jersey District Court by the Rosen Law Firm, accuses the defendants of misrepresenting the level of risk associated with providing unlicensed brokerage services in China. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Brian R. Martinotti, is 2:23-cv-03222, Henry v. Futu Holdings Limited et al.
Banking & Financial Services
July 11, 2023, 8:50 AM