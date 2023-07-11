Who Got The Work

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom partner Scott D. Musoff has entered an appearance for brokerage platform Futu Holdings Ltd. and certain executives in a pending securities class action. The case, filed June 12 in New Jersey District Court by the Rosen Law Firm, accuses the defendants of misrepresenting the level of risk associated with providing unlicensed brokerage services in China. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Brian R. Martinotti, is 2:23-cv-03222, Henry v. Futu Holdings Limited et al.

July 11, 2023, 8:50 AM

Plaintiffs

Jennifer Henry

Plaintiffs

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

defendants

Arthur Yu Chen

Futu Holdings Limited

Leaf Hua Li

defendant counsels

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws