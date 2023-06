Removed To Federal Court

Wilson Elser on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against General Growth Properties and other defendants to Texas Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by the LIDJI Firm on behalf of Lashandra Henry. The case is 3:23-cv-01328, Henry v. Brookfield Properties Retail, Inc. et al.

Real Estate

June 14, 2023, 1:49 PM

Plaintiffs

Lashandra Henry

Plaintiffs

The Lidji Firm

defendants

General Growth Properties Incorporated

Brookfield Properties LLC

Brookfield Properties Retail Inc

Millard Mall Services Inc

defendant counsels

Nistico Crouch & Kessler PC

Waters Kraus

Wilson Elser

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims