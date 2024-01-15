Who Got The Work

David A. Yudelson and Sydney M. Wright and of Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete have entered appearances for Tender and True Pet Nutrition in a pending consumer class action. The action, filed Dec. 1 in California Central District Court by Pacific Trial Attorneys, accuses the defendant of deceptively selling products in oversized packaging. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett, is 2:23-cv-10140, Henry Kouyoumdjian v. Tender and True Pet Nutrition, LLC.

