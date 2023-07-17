Antonio Torres of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith has entered an appearance for Ocean Harbor Casualty Insurance Co. in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The case, over a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed June 2 in Louisiana Eastern District Court by Pandit Law Firm and Robichaux, Mize, Wadsack, Richardson & Watson on behalf of James Henry III. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Wendy B. Vitter, is 2:23-cv-01865, Henry, III v. Ocean Harbor Casualty Insurance Company.
Insurance
July 17, 2023, 6:42 AM