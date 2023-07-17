Who Got The Work

Antonio Torres of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith has entered an appearance for Ocean Harbor Casualty Insurance Co. in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The case, over a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed June 2 in Louisiana Eastern District Court by Pandit Law Firm and Robichaux, Mize, Wadsack, Richardson & Watson on behalf of James Henry III. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Wendy B. Vitter, is 2:23-cv-01865, Henry, III v. Ocean Harbor Casualty Insurance Company.

Insurance

July 17, 2023, 6:42 AM

Plaintiffs

James Henry, III

Pandit Law Firm, Llc (new Orleans)

Robichaux, Mize, Wadsack & Richardson, LLC

Pandit Law

defendants

Ocean Harbor Casualty Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute