New Suit - Consumer Class Action

South Korean automakers Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors were hit with a consumer class action Wednesday in California Central District Court. The suit, which is under seal, is part of a wave of cases alleging that 2011-2021 Kia and Hyundai models lack engine immobilizers, a security device that makes it more difficult to start a vehicle without a key. The suit is backed by Nye, Stirling, Hale & Miller; Sauder Schelkopf LLC; and Barton Legal. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:22-cv-01729, Henry et al v. Kia America, Inc. et al.