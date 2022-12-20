New Suit

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services was slapped with a Medicare lawsuit on Tuesday in District of Columbia District Court. The suit, brought by Hall Render Killian Heath & Lyman on behalf of Henry County Memorial Hospital, seeks to set aside DHHS's new methodology for calculating volume decrease adjustments (VDAs), which are designed to compensate small hospitals for unpredictable decreases in patient volumes. The case is 1:22-cv-03768, Henry County Memorial Hospital v. Becerra.

Health Care

December 20, 2022, 2:49 PM