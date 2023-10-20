Henry County Jurors Return $16.4M Verdict Over Georgia Patie...

News From Law.com

Henry County State Court jurors have awarded $16.4 million in damages to the family of a man who died by suicide after being prescribed an antidepressant without warning of the drug's side effects that included suicidal urges.Jurors apportioned 51% fault for the man's death to the Stockbridge doctor accused of not informing the patient that suicidal tendencies were a known hazard of the drug, particularly after consuming alcohol, nor setting up regular monitoring.Plaintiff counsel for the family credit the eight-figure outcome to their decision to be "brutally honest" with the jury about the strengths and weaknesses of their case.

Georgia

October 20, 2023, 11:07 AM

