Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Hanson Bridgett on Monday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Cemex to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by KP Law on behalf of Anthony Henriquez, who claims disability bias and retaliation. The case is 5:22-cv-01645, Henriquez v. Cemex Construction Materials Pacific LLC.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 19, 2022, 8:31 PM