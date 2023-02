Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Johnson Trent Taylor LLP on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Simon Property Group and other defendants to Texas Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by the Hollingsworth Law Firm on behalf of Ufaller Henningan. The case is 4:23-cv-00366, Henningan v. Schindler Elevator Corporation et al.

Real Estate

February 02, 2023, 1:57 PM