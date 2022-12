Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Jackson Lewis on Tuesday removed a gender-based employment discrimination lawsuit against Performance Food Group, a food distributor servicing restaurants, retail and concessions businesses, to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by the Vigilante Law Firm on behalf of Linda P. Hengstler. The case is 1:22-cv-07525, Hengstler v. Performance Food Group Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

December 27, 2022, 7:10 PM