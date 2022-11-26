New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Edgewell Personal Care, the owner of brands including Schick, Playtex and Hawaiian Tropic, was hit with a consumer class action Friday in Illinois Southern District Court over the marketing of its Banana Boat broad spectrum SPF 50+ sunscreens in stick format. The complaint, filed by Sheehan & Associates, contends that the defendant sells 'substantively' identical products targeted at adults and babies, yet sold at dramatically different prices. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-02741, Hengel v. Edgewell Personal Care Brands, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 26, 2022, 9:45 AM