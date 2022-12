New Suit - Employment

Waste Management was hit with an employment lawsuit Thursday in Pennsylvania Western District Court. The court case, for alleged age-based discrimination, was brought by attorneys Sharon L. Wigle and Sharon Lawruler on behalf of Don E. Henery. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-01876, Henery v. Waste Management.

Business Services

December 29, 2022, 10:18 AM