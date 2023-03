New Suit - Consumer Class Action

LG Electronics was hit with a breach-of-warranty class action on Thursday in California Eastern District Court over its refrigerators. The suit, brought by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and Cafferty Clobes Meriwether & Sprengel, alleges that 'Craft Ice Makers' in certain refrigerators freeze, jam and cease to work within months of use. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00354, Henenfent v. LG Electronics USA Inc.

Technology

March 09, 2023, 5:50 PM