Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Brackett & Ellis on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Zurich Insurance Group, a Swiss life insurance company, to Texas Southern District Court. The suit, for storm damage claims, was filed by Chad T. Wilson Law Firm on behalf of James Hendry. The case is 4:22-cv-04341, Hendry v. Zurich American Insurance Company.

Insurance

December 14, 2022, 7:22 PM