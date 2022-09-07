New Suit - Securities

Glancy Prongay & Murray filed a shareholder derivative lawsuit Tuesday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Trevor Hendry. The suit, against Teladoc Health's board of directors and certain of its executive officers, accuses defendants of making alleged false misrepresentations regarding the company's growth despite there being a pause in the employer market and elongated sales cycles. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-07599, Hendry v. Gorevic et al.

Digital Health

September 07, 2022, 7:57 AM