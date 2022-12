New Suit - Employment

The Regents of the University of California was sued Thursday in California Central District Court over alleged employment law breaches. The lawsuit was filed by Lyon Legal on behalf of a plaintiff alleging gender bias and retaliation. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-08739, Hendricks v. Regents of The University of California.

Education

December 01, 2022, 8:43 PM