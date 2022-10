Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Boyd & Jenerette on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Allstate Property and Casualty Insurance Company to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint, for underinsured motorist benefits related to claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by the Law Office of Joshua H. Rosen on behalf of Bonnie Hendricks and William Hendricks. The case is 8:22-cv-02260, Hendricks et al v. Allstate Property and Casualty Insurance Company.