Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Squire Patton Boggs on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Carvana, an online used car seller known for its car vending machines, and other defendants to Ohio Northern District Court. The suit was filed pro se by Yaniesha Hendking. The case is 1:22-cv-01777, Hendking v. Carvana LLC et al.

Automotive

October 04, 2022, 6:18 PM