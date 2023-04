Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Greenberg Traurig on Friday removed a lawsuit against Walmart to California Northern District Court. The complaint, over alleged employment law breaches, was filed by Rissell Law Firm on behalf of a product manager who claims he was unlawfully terminated after seeking leave to care for a terminally ill relative. The case is 3:23-cv-02063, Henderson v. Walmart Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 29, 2023, 3:49 PM

Geoffrey Henderson

Rissell Law Firm

Walmart Inc.

Greenberg Traurig

