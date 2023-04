Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Greenberg Traurig on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Walmart to California Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Rissell Law on behalf of a principal product manager, who claims that he was wrongfully terminated after requesting accommodations and taking time off to deal with mental health issues and care for his terminally ill sister. The case is 4:23-cv-02063, Henderson v. Walmart Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 28, 2023, 6:35 AM

Plaintiffs

Geoffrey Henderson

defendants

Walmart Inc.

defendant counsels

Greenberg Traurig

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches