Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Chartwell Law Offices on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Home Depot and other defendants to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Swartz Culleton PC on behalf of Jonathan Henderson, accuses Home Depot of negligence after Henderson was severely injured by a beam that dropped on his head while working. The case is 2:23-cv-00493, Henderson v. The Home Depot et al.