New Suit - Employment

Chemours, the maker of chemical products including Teflon and Freon, was sued Thursday in Tennessee Western District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The court action was filed by Gibson Perryman Law Firm on behalf of a plaintiff claiming racial and gender bias. The plaintiff also asserts that she was terminated under false pretenses, including accusations of submitting false work leave documentation after she had contracted COVID-19. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-02737, Henderson v. The Chemours Company.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 27, 2022, 6:58 PM