New Suit - Employment Class Action

Molina Healthcare, a health care management business offering services through government programs, was hit with an employment class action Tuesday in California Central District Court. The case was brought by Lakeshore Law Center and the Lazzaro Law Firm on behalf of customer service representatives working remotely who allege wage-and-hour violations. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-09033, Henderson v. Molina Healthcare, Inc.

Health Care

December 14, 2022, 12:10 PM