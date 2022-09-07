New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Conagra Brands, maker of Duncan Hines, Orville Redenbacher's and other packaged food brands, was hit with a consumer class action Tuesday in New York Southern District Court over the company's 'Log Cabin' brand all natural pancake mix. The complaint, brought by Sheehan & Associates, contends that the products marketing is false and misleading as the product contains sodium bicarbonate or baking soda. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-07603, Henderson v. Conagra Brands, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 07, 2022, 4:43 AM