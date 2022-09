New Suit - Employment Class Action

Morgan & Morgan and Parmet PC filed an employment class action Thursday in Florida Southern District Court against CDR Health Care Inc. and CDR Maguire Inc. The suit centers on alleged wage-and-hour violations. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-23163, Henderson v. Cdr Maguire, Inc. et al.

Health Care

September 29, 2022, 11:53 AM