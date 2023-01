Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Murphy, Rogers, Sloss, Gambel & Tompkins on Thursday removed a trip-and-fall lawsuit against gaming and hospitality company Boyd Gaming and its subsidiary Delta Downs Racetrack to Louisiana Western District Court. The suit was filed by Edward J. Womac Jr. & Associates on behalf of Penny Henderson. The case is 2:23-cv-00090, Henderson v. Boyd Gaming Corporation d/b/a Delta Downs Racetrack et al.