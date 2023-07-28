Fisher & Phillips partner Robert E. Dezort has entered an appearance for Consolidated Analytics Inc., a provider of data and property analysis services, in a pending class action over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The suit, filed June 12 in Ohio Southern District Court, accuses the defendant of requiring employees to perform tasks outside of work hours without compensation. The court case was brought by Marshall Forman & Schlein and attorney Louis A. Jacobs. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Rose, is 3:23-cv-00159, Henderson Stewart v. Consolidated Analytics, Inc.
Business Services
July 28, 2023, 10:20 AM