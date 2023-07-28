Who Got The Work

Fisher & Phillips partner Robert E. Dezort has entered an appearance for Consolidated Analytics Inc., a provider of data and property analysis services, in a pending class action over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The suit, filed June 12 in Ohio Southern District Court, accuses the defendant of requiring employees to perform tasks outside of work hours without compensation. The court case was brought by Marshall Forman & Schlein and attorney Louis A. Jacobs. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Rose, is 3:23-cv-00159, Henderson Stewart v. Consolidated Analytics, Inc.

Business Services

July 28, 2023, 10:20 AM

Plaintiffs

Sharon Henderson Stewart

Plaintiffs

Marshall And Morrow LLC

Marshall & Forman LLC

Marshall And Forman

Marshall And Forman, LLC

defendants

Consolidated Analytics, Inc.

defendant counsels

Fisher & Phillips

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations