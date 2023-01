Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Claims Management Resources to Oklahoma Western District Court. The suit, over alleged age-based employment discrimination, was filed by Hammons Hurst & Associates on behalf of Edward Hendershott. The case is 5:23-cv-00040, Hendershott v. Claims Management Resources Inc.

Business Services

January 12, 2023, 3:48 PM