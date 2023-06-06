Removed To Federal Court

The Attorney General for the District of Columbia on Monday removed a civil rights lawsuit against Chick-fil-A, the popular chicken sandwich chain, and other defendants to the District of Columbia District Court. The complaint was filed by the Amissah & Marsh Law Firm on behalf of a minor child who was wrongfully arrested and charged with simple assault after being mistaken for a different individual. The case is 1:23-cv-01613, Hemsley on behalf of A.T. v. District Of Columbia Metropolitan Police Department et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 06, 2023, 7:41 AM

Plaintiffs

Eric Hemsley on behalf of A.T.

defendants

Chick-Fil-A

District Of Columbia Metropolitan Police Department

District Of Columbia Public Schools

defendant counsels

Office Of The Attorney General For The District Of Columbia

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation