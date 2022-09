Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Wednesday removed a wage-and-hour class action against Amee Bay LLC, Three Saints Bay LLC and other defendants to California Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Lawyers for Justice on behalf of hourly paid employees who contend that they were not paid for overtime hours worked. The case is 3:22-cv-01301, Helton v. Amee Bay LLC et al.

California

September 02, 2022, 8:09 AM