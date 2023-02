Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Wilson Elser on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Lloyd's London to Alabama Southern District Court. The complaint, which arises from disputed property damage claims resulting from Hurricane Sally, was filed by Burns, Cunningham & Mackey on behalf of Jefferson Helton and Kimberly Helton. The case is 1:23-cv-00051, Helton et al v. Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's London.

Insurance

February 09, 2023, 4:15 PM