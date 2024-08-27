Who Got The Work

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith partner Donna Chamberlin has entered an appearance for Legacy 508 Services and other defendants in a pending copyright infringement lawsuit. The action, filed July 12 in Washington Western District Court by Sierra IP Law on behalf of Cleveland Futch and other plaintiffs, accuses the defendants of posting the plaintiffs' copyrighted brochures and related materials to the company's website without authorization. The suit also accuses the defendants of misappropriating the plaintiffs' confidential business information by using materials to operate a competing business. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Benjamin H. Settle, is 3:24-cv-05566, Helping Hands Support Services et al v. Destiny 508 et al.

August 27, 2024, 10:14 AM

