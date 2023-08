New Suit - Insurance

Auto-Owners Insurance was slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit Monday in Tennessee Middle District Court. The lawsuit was filed by McWherter Scott & Bobbitt on behalf of Helping Hands Home Improvement, which alleges denial of full coverage for storm damage claims. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00817, Helping Hands Home Improvement LLC v. Auto-Owners Insurance Company.

Insurance

August 07, 2023, 7:13 PM

Plaintiffs

Helping Hands Home Improvement LLC

Plaintiffs

Mcwherter Scott & Bobbitt Plc (franklin Tn Office)

Mcwherter Scott Bobbitt PLC

defendants

Auto-Owners Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute