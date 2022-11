News From Law.com

In its fourth allocation of federal grant dollars aimed at addressing case backlogs, the Judicial Council of Georgia Ad Hoc Committee on American Rescue Plan Act Funding has awarded just over $39 million to 37 Georgia judicial circuits. Effective Jan. 1, 2023, the latest round of federal relief will kick off the second year of the judicial relief program, centered on hiring of court employees, the creation of temporary offices and courtroom facilities.

Georgia

November 10, 2022, 10:47 AM