Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Dickie, McCamey & Chilcote on Friday removed a lawsuit against Aramark, a provider of food, facilities and uniform services, to Ohio Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by a pro se plaintiff. The case is 3:22-cv-01557, Helms v. Aramark Correctional Services, LLC.

Business Services

September 02, 2022, 12:04 PM