Removed To Federal Court

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough removed a trade secret and computer fraud lawsuit against Live by the Sword and two former employees of Hello Beautiful Salon to New York Eastern District Court on Tuesday. The suit was filed by Brennan Law Firm on behalf of Hello Beautiful, which accuses the defendants of misappropriating client lists, proprietary services and company hardware. The case is 1:23-cv-04803, Hello Beautiful Salon, Inc. v. Dimoplon et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 27, 2023, 6:34 PM

Plaintiffs

Hello Beautiful Salon, Inc.

defendants

Justin Goslin

Kristina Dimoplon

Live by the Sword

defendant counsels

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough

nature of claim: 890/