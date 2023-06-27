Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough removed a trade secret and computer fraud lawsuit against Live by the Sword and two former employees of Hello Beautiful Salon to New York Eastern District Court on Tuesday. The suit was filed by Brennan Law Firm on behalf of Hello Beautiful, which accuses the defendants of misappropriating client lists, proprietary services and company hardware. The case is 1:23-cv-04803, Hello Beautiful Salon, Inc. v. Dimoplon et al.
Retail & Consumer Goods
June 27, 2023, 6:34 PM