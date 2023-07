Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Baker & Hostetler on Tuesday removed an employment lawsuit against E.W. Scripps Co. to California Southern District Court. The suit, over alleged discrimination on the basis of age, religion, sex and sexual orientation, was filed by Donald R. Holben & Associates on behalf of a former news media manager. The case is 3:23-cv-01278, Hellman v. E.W. Scripps Co. et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

July 11, 2023, 8:52 PM

Plaintiffs

Brian Hellman

Plaintiffs

Donald R Holben And Associates

Donald R. Holben & Associates

defendants

The E.W. Scripps Company

Does 1 through 25, inclusive

defendant counsels

Baker & Hostetler

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches