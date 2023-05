New Suit - Employment

Ocean Biomedical, Poseidon Bio and other defendants were hit with an employment lawsuit on Monday in Rhode Island District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid severance and IPO commissions, was brought by Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky & Popeo on behalf of former Chief Scientific Officer Jonathan Heller. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00212, Heller v. Kathuria et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

May 22, 2023, 7:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Jonathan Heller

Plaintiffs

Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo

defendants

Chirinjeev Kathuria

Elizabeth Ng

Ocean Biomedical, Inc.

Poseidon Bio, LLC

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches