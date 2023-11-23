Who Got The Work

David Aronoff, Joshua A. Bornstein and Elizabeth Googe Brunette of Fox Rothschild have entered appearances for Glass Entertainment Group in a pending lawsuit related to the Hulu docuseries 'Betrayal: The Perfect Husband,' which tells the story of a brave high school student who spoke up about being sexually assaulted by her teacher Spencer Herron. The suit, filed Oct. 9 in Georgia Northern District Court by Ichter Davis LLC on behalf of Rachel Heller, accuses Glass Entertainment of using her voice, image and likeness without her consent. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Eleanor L. Ross, is 1:23-cv-04595, Heller v. ABC News, Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

November 23, 2023, 8:54 AM

Plaintiffs

Rachel Heller

Plaintiffs

Ichter Davis, LLC

defendants

Hulu, LLC

ABC News, Inc.

Glass Entertainment Group LLC

defendant counsels

Taylor English Duma

Fox Rothschild

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims